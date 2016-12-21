Firm to manage State’s data system

THE Government and DataCo Limited have signed an agreement to manage, develop and commercialise the Integrated Government Information System.

Department of Communication and Information Secretary Paulias Korni and DataCo Limited managing director Paul Komboi signed the agreement last Friday.

The system (IGIS) has been managed by the department since 2014. The initial project was undertaken in 2005 by the Somare Government’s e-government initiative.

The department will provide policy advice and direction on the governance of the IGIS data centre and network. DataCo will manage the network fibre optic cable assets to connect government agencies to the IGIS data centre and absorb the current staff into DataCo’s proposed technical team structure.

It is proposed that both entities would develop a management framework for DataCo to manage, operate and implement the data centre.

The aim is to develop a sustainable model for the IGIS data centre and network as a whole and plan the commercialisation of the government infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the transfer of IGIS assets to DataCo Limited has been gazetted on June 10 this year. More than 50 government agencies and five provincial governments are currently connected to the IGIS network.

Its services include email, video conferencing facilities and VOIP phones.

With this development both organisations are optimistic to engage with various government bodies to integrate their ICT (information communication and technology) systems and requirements and grow the development and rollout of E-Government applications and systems to assist delivery of vital Government services to its people.

Like this: Like Loading...