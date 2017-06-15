Firm to open new hatchery in Moresby

MAINLAND Holdings will open a new hatchery in Port Moresby this month.

The hatchery is part of a move by Mainland Holdings to begin wide scale poultry operations in the growing Port Moresby market.

Chief executive officer David Alcock said: “This hatchery is the first of many announcements of our growth into the Southern region and Port Moresby.

Mainland Holdings will use this new hatchery to supply the region with quality day-old chicks that previously had to be transported from Lae.

“Mainland Holdings started business in the Morobe region but it is important that we service the whole country. And the growing Port Moresby market is a key growth area for the business.

“Our Tablebirds chicken, eggs and day-old chicks have become very popular. We want to have these products readily available for all the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Like this: Like Loading...