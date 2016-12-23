Firm seeks judicial review of minister’s decision

THE New Guinea Gold Limited says it has begun judicial review proceedings against Mining Minister Byron Chan’s decision to reject its application for a lease and a licence.

Chairman Ces Iewago said in a statement its applications for Mining Lease 122 and Exploration Licence 1140 were rejected by Chan on November 15.

“The company was refused its licences because the reconsideration of NGG’s application for extension of its leases was ordered by the National Court on November 27, 2013.

The long delay in a decision had further compounded NGG’s financial losses and damages to the company’s financial position and denied the company access to its statutory rights under the Mining Act,” he said.

“The chairman and a director of the company have tried on many occasions to meet with the minister over the last 16 months without success.” He said the company was forced to “reinforce the (2013) court order” by a way of a mandamus application in court because Chan had been “delinquent in exercising his statutory duty”.

He said it finally forced Chan to make a decision.

He said the NGG had the support of the East New Britain provincial government through its business arm, East New Britain Development Corporation and the Sinivit landowners.

“We remain committed to exploring all options for the orderly stewardship of the Sinivit mine with the PNG Government.”

Like this: Like Loading...