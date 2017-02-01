Firm signs K1.4m agreement to build houses

A COMPANY has signed an agreement with the Cocoa Board of Papua New Guinea to build homes for its staff.

Darren Limited, a local construction and civil works company, signed the contract last Friday in Kokopo, East New Britain, to build eight units costing K1.38 million.

Cocoa Board chief executive officer Boto Gaupa signed the deal with Darren Limited managing director Eli Romalus.

Gaupu said the project not only alleviated housing problems for the cocoa board staff but also exemplified two Government policies – the public-private partnership and small to medium enterprise.

He said the project had followed due process and involved the East New Britain provincial supply and tenders board.

Gaupu highlighted importance of working with authorities such as the supply and tenders board.

“The project is three-fold in that it helps ease housing problems faced by my staff, encourages PPP and helps build SME capacity,” he said.

“In terms of public-private partnership, you have two entities from the private sector, which are Darren Limited and the project manager Mr Gabriel Bauai and the two public sector entities, CBPNG and ENB PSTB.”

