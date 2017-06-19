Firm, uni set on HR growth

By ALPHONSE PORAU

UNIVERSITY of Papua New Guinea and Total E&P PNG Limited have signed an agreement to work together to develop the country’s human resources.

Total E&P PNG Limited managing director Philippe Blanchard said that education is one of the key elements that the firm wants to develop and the agreement was one way of doing that.

“The partnership that we are developing and the document that we (have signed) is part of our contribution to PNG,” Blanchard said.

“This also enables us to build our future workforce and also to build the future of people of this country.”

He said that by being involved in education, the firm was not only developing human resources for itself but for the country too.

UPNG’s acting chief executive and Vice-Chancellor Vincent Malaibe said the partnership is a way forward.

“When I went through that agreement, I saw that there will be specific things that will come out of that we would like to do together as partners,” Malaibe said.

“Together, we will move forward, not individually, but with the combined efforts of our university staff and Total, add value to the training of our graduates.”

