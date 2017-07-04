Firm’s expo targets wedding sector

A LOCAL events company is organising an expo to provide couples planning to get married different wedding ceremony options.

The Pascoe Promotion Group is a nationally-owned events company which engages florists, cake bakers, dress-makers, photographers and jewellery shop owners to display their business ideas to the couples.

“The wedding industry in Papua New Guinea is fast growing, with many SMEs (small to medium enterprises) providing floral, photography and dressing solutions to the romantic hearts nationwide looking to make their special day more special,” Pascoe Promotion creative designer Mary-Claire Siriam said.

The expo will be held on August 5 and 6 at the Sir John Guise stadium.

It is expected to attract entrepreneurs in fashion designs on clothes and make-up, cooking, jewellery-making and photography.

“In that way, couples will have the chance to choose their dress code for the event, jewelleries, floral decoration styles and more,” she said.

They started the expo last year with Rapopo Resort, Sanctuary, Nesian Hair and Beauty, Frangipani Printing, Colourboys and Nature Park being their major sponsors.

“This year we are proud to work with the World Supermodel PNG Pageant and the Wedding Expo organisers to bring exciting opportunities for our local entrepreneurs and the new couples planning marriage,” she said.,

“The organisers will include Next of Kin Production, Montina Events and Pascoe Promotions and there will also be competitions for the entrepreneurs to enter.”

