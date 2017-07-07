Firms go flat on Coca-Cola

MELBOURNE: Coca Cola-Amatil has suffered a dual blow, losing a supply contract with Australian pizza giant Domino’s to its bitter rival, Pepsi, and failing to get its latest no-sugar offering onto Woolworths’ supermarket shelves.

Domino’s has dumped Coca Cola-Amatil in favour of Pepsi/Schweppes as its soft drink supplier – a move Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Simotas estimates will reduce CCA’s Australian drink volumes by about one million cases.

“While some of the costs associated with servicing the Domino’s account may be able to be removed, a three per cent volume hit is meaningful,” Simotas said in a note.

Domino’s will switch to Pepsi from September, with the new contract to run for several years.

Coca-Cola Amatil shares closed down 31 cents, or 3.4 per cent, at A$8.91 (K21) yesterday, their lowest level since early June.

The loss of the Domino’s contract comes as supermarket giant Woolworths confirmed it is not stocking the new Coca-Cola No Sugar. – AAP

