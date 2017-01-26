Firm’s petroleum licence application progresses

OIL Search says progress has been made on its petroleum license applications in the country.

In its third quarter results released to the market on Tuesday, the company towards the end of the quarter was granted a 50 per cent interest in PPL 487 (petroleum prospecting licence 487) and was offered 100 per cent and 50 per cent interests in the Application for Petroleum Prospecting License (APPL) 504 and 507 respectively by the Minister for Petroleum and Energy Nixon Duban.

In addition, progress was made on other licence applications in a clear demonstration of the department’s intent to expedite the granting of new exploration licences and encourage exploration investment in PNG.

Meanwhile, it said 28 LNG cargoes were sold during the period – 24 under a long-term contract and four on-the-spot markets with two cargoes on the water at year end.

Eight cargoes of Kutubu blend and three naphtha cargoes were also sold in the quarter.

For the 2016 full year, 108 LNG cargoes were sold, comprising 89 under long-term contract and 19 on the spot market, with two cargoes on the water at the end of the year.

In addition, 32 cargoes of Kutubu Blend and 10 naphtha cargoes were also sold in 2016, with 11 mmbbl of PNG LNG project condensate transported through the Oil Search operated liquids export system. Oil Search Limited is the largest oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in Papua New Guinea, which operates all of Papua New Guinea’s oilfields.

Founded in 1929, it is now one of Papua New Guinea’s largest companies and in 2006 was responsible for 13 per cent of Papua New Guinea’s gross domestic product.

It is publicly listed on the Port Moresby and Australian Stock.

