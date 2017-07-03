Firms seen as developmental tools

BUSINESSES in Papua New Guinea have a key role to play in helping the country achieve some or all of the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), a UN representative says.

United Nations Development Programme representative Roy Trivedy said at a business breakfast on Friday that PNG was among 192 other UN member states that adopted the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Trivedy said that without businesses, PNG would not achieve the developmental goals which could help it towards a better future.

The Business Council of PNG, the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and UNDP have formed a coalition to help businesses learn how they can target their business plans towards achieving the SDGs.

“This partnership has provided a unique opportunity for Papua New Guinea businesses to partner with UNDP and assist with the nation’s development challenges over the next 15 years,” Trivedy said.

“We know that many businesses are already involved in positive development initiatives, but we are hoping through the business council and the chamber of commerce that they join the global movement, with over 9400 companies covering 160 countries that have already signed up to support the sustainable development goals.”

David Toua, the business council president and chairman of the Apec business advisory council, said the partnership with UNDP and underpinning discussion on the SDGs were relevant to the country, Apec and all other countries involved.

“As the country will be chairing the Apec next year, inclusive growth will continue to be a key priority consideration and this initiative is a great relevance,” he said.

The 17 goals include actions on poverty alleviation, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institution and partnerships.

