Firms told to pay overdue fees

COMPANIES which have outstanding annual returns have until June 30 to submit them and benefit from the waivered penalty fees online, according to the Investment Promotion Authority.

The authority is planning to conduct a deregistration exercise at the end of the year.

By then, companies which do not submit their annual returns will be removed from the registry automatically by the system.

It is called the automated compliance programme, one of the features of the online registry system which has not gone live yet.

It allows the system to monitor the companies’ compliance issues and automatically notifies them when they are due to file their annual returns with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

In the event companies do not comply after the notifications have been released, the system will automatically de-register the companies.

In a statement on the IPA website, pursuant to Section 366 of the Companies Act, a company can be removed from the register of registered companies if its annual return is at least six months late.

Before the registrar switches on the ACP, it is crucial that genuinely operating companies are not de-registered.

The effective way the registrar can tell whether a company is operating or not, is to ensure whether or not that company is up to date with filing of annual returns.

According to Investment Promotionm Authority, the number of companies in default “is quite shocking”.

Consequences of breaching the Companies Act by directors and companies are serious.

They can result in the companies getting de-registered or face severe penalties in fines. On the other hand, some of these companies may not be operating anymore but exist as registered thereby giving a misconception on the total number of defaulting registered companies.

To ensure that information on the registry is accurate and reliable, the registrar will be conducting a de-registration exercise to identify these companies and remove them from the register.

