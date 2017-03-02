Firms urged to invest in PNG

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

PAPUA New Guinea is the right place to invest in, Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban told the inaugural PNG Petroleum and Energy Summit yesterday.

Duban said it had been a very exciting two-day summit.

“We have exchanged a lot of good ideas based on various matters of the industry,” he said.

“As the Government, this is one of the greatest events of 2017.

“The Government of this country, as you have heard from the Prime Minister (Peter O’Neill), is very keen to work very closely with all of you.

“Is very appreciative of what you can do for this country.

“We are mindful of the policy decisions that we have made.

“We are also mindful of the implications of our decisions that we make without being considerate of the welfare of the industry.

“While we invite investments to come to this country, while we attract the way of setting the right economic conditions in this country, we must also be grateful that your choice of choosing to invest must be given the right reciprocation.

“Today (yesterday), on behalf of the Government, we are truly satisfied with this massive attendance of participants, world leaders, buyers, key companies who have come and to put money in this country, we want you to put your money in this country, this is the best part of the world for you to invest.

“Economic conditions may be hard for you and there are problems of doom that we speak about this country but this is the place to be in the next many years.

“There is enough resources here, good number of places not explored, you are in the right part of the world and I can assure you that when you look at Papua New Guinea, you are looking into the world, you are looking into the markets of Asia, you are looking into the markets of the Pacific.

“This is strategic location.

“We are grateful for your attendance and let me on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Government and people we represent, I would like to sincerely that all of you.”

The inaugural Papua New Guinea Petroleum and Energy Summit ended yesterday.

