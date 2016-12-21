First 17 months exciting: Prouds PNG

PROUDS PNG says it has been an exciting first 17 months of business at the Jackson international airport in Port Moresby.

The Fijian retailer and duty-free outlet was opened for business in July last year by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill at the arrival and departure areas of the terminal.

“The past 17 months have been very exciting and challenging for us,” manager Kiran Rathod said.

“The timing of our official opening last year coincided with the launching of the 2015 Pacific Games which Papua New Guinea hosted.

“It was a really great way to start a business in the fastest growing Pacific nation.”

He said Prouds was well positioned to provide the best products and shopping experience to travellers now and in the future.

“Aligned with the latest international duty free travel retail trends, we carry international brands of liquor, tobacco, fragrance, confectionaries, watches and jewellery,” he said.

“With the wide range of international brands, travellers are able to purchase with confidence and will get value for their money.” Prouds is a duty-free, luxury travel retail and fine-store shopping and has been at the forefront of world-class shopping in Fiji for the past 30 years.

Associated with numerous world-renowned and local brands, Prouds through its expansion plans has extended its retail footprint beyond Fiji.

