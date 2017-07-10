First aid seen as crucial in remote areas

FIRST aid is crucial in remote areas where access to health centres and professional medical help are always a major problem, according to PNG Red Cross

Society first aid instructor Penda Kamaso.

Kamaso told The National that one of their commercial first aid training in Port Moresby that it was the society’s goal to ensure

every family has a first-aider by 2050.

“In Papua New Guinea, we don’t know these things.

“If they know how to save lives, they can save lives because our villages are remote and to get to a health centre is a distance to walk,” Kamaso said.

“So if a person knows first

aid, at least he or she can help sick people.”

