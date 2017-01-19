First ever HIV/AIDS summit to be hosted

By NAOMI WASE

THE PNG Christian Leaders Alliance on HIV/AIDS in collaboration with the PNG Council of Churches will be hosting the first ever HIV summit for all church leaders in PNG.

While presenting the concept note, technical officer Fredah Taimbari said the main purpose of the summit was to unite all church leaders in PNG to deliberate on HIV and related sensitive issues affecting the country and how they could advocate as a collective voice to deal with these issues.

She said the summit would be focusing on the current HIV trend and also follow up on commitments by the leaders in 2010 when the organisation was formed.

“All church leaders will be here to discuss HIV and cross-cutting issues, learn from the current HIV situation and identify gaps and look for ways to resolve it as a collective voice.”

The two-day summit themed ‘Faith and obedience in action’ would be held in March.

Taimbari said Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was expected to officiate at the opening of the summit and Minister for Health and HIV Michael Malabag would close the summit.

She said there would be a closed door sessions in the end for church leaders to elaborate further on issues and come up with recommendations as a way forward in tackling HIV, gender-based violence and related matters. A mini expo will be staged concurrently with the summit.

