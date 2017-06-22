First group of PNG athletes head to Fiji

THE first part of the PNG athletics contingent to the Oceania Championships left for Fiji yesterday morning via Brisbane.

The group consisting of overseas-based athletes were accompanied by PNG Athletics Federation president Tony Green.

Another small group leave tomorrow while the bulk of the team will travel on an Air Niugini direct flight to Suva on Sunday.

Athletics Papua New Guinea named a final team of 36 athletes (24 male and 12 female) which includes four junior women and five junior men.

A group of the PNG-based athletes held a team farewell session hosted by High Performance Sport PNG at the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

The athletes were given training advice and briefed on the importance of sports medicine, training practices and personal development. Sprint and relay coach Allan Akia said he was confident the team would do well in Fiji.

