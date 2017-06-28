First-time voters urged to make wise choices

TWO women church leaders are urging first-time voters and the young voting population to pick wisely for their own and for the country’s future.

Port Moresby residents Elsie Yongalum, 59, from Wabag, and Anne Wanaya ,60, from Central, are leaders of the women of Massianich Sabbath Congregation Church.

They told The National that there were so many youths who were not aware of candidates’ policies and were at the crossroads.

“After seeing so many young people getting confused about voting in the right leader, it has come to our attention to raise our voice through the mainstream media to let everyone know,” Yongalum said.

She said the candidates were coming out and making promises “but as I am growing old and have experienced many elections with same campaign strategies, it is more than a tired thing for me.”

Yongalum urged young voters and first-time voters to vote properly with a conscious mind and not be moved by undue influence.

“Voters must look at the broader perspective that the members they intend to vote must do something good for your country and not just you and your electorate or province.

“We want to see leaders who can shoulder the nation as a whole without fear or favour.”

Wanaya said she was unhappy with the way some of the candidates went around and influenced the crowd with ideas which would not actually come into effect.

