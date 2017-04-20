First US sugar tax sees soft drink sales fall

NEW York: The first sugar tax to be introduced on soft drinks in the United States to fight obesity has cut sales by nearly 10 per cent and apparently increased the numbers of people buying water instead, a study has shown.

Berkeley, California, introduced a substantial tax on sugar-sweetened beverages on March 1, 2015.

At the rate of 10 per cent – or one penny per fluid ounce – it adds 12 cents to a 12 ounce can of soda priced at US$1, or 68 cents to a two litre bottle costing just over US$2 before the tax.

Experts hope that sugar taxes will hike the prices of unhealthy drinks and reduce the number of people who consume large quantities of them.

Sugar-sweetened drinks are known to be a significant contributor to obesity, particularly in children and young people.

But taxes have only been introduced after battles with the industry.

The latest tax to be introduced – in Philadelphia, in January, where unlike Berkeley incomes are low and obesity rates high – is still being challenged in the courts. – The Guardian

