First week of campaigning in WHP hailed

THE first week of campaigning in Western Highlands has been quiet and trouble free.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari said that since nominations closed on April 27, candidates have conducted their campaigns peacefully.

“We are now into the second week of campaign period and I hope the candidates and their supporters will maintain the same,” Lakari said.

“To maintain law and order is the responsibility of everyone, including police, in the province.

“You can’t expect police to be everywhere and maintaining law and order.”

He said police have started their election operations and everyone must work with them to maintain order.

“We must show people in other provinces that we, the people of Western Highlands are capable of electing our leaders without any election-related trouble,” he said.

“We are now into the second week of campaigning and (police is) appealing to the candidates and their supporters to respect other candidates and their supporters and campaign around in a peaceful way.”

Lakari said voters must be respected because they have the constitutional right to elect their leaders without threats, harassment, intimidations or fear.

Lakari warned that anyone who threatens and intimidates voters will be dealt with under the law.

