First weeks of campaigning quiet, says Gelu

THE first three weeks of campaigning have been very quiet compared to previous elections.

But this may just be the calm before the storm, says Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

He told The National yesterday that from reports he had been getting, as well as his own observations, “things are pretty quiet”.

“It’s a bit unusual,” he said.

“Maybe towards the end, the second-last or last week of campaign, everybody will be going out.

“For us at the registry, we’ve also timed ourselves to go out towards the end of campaigning to various parts of the country.

“Our focus will be on political parties.

“We want to go out and see how political parties are campaigning,” Gelu said.

“If they are talking about party policies or local issues.”

Like this: Like Loading...