Fiscal study shows improved delivery

THE National Economic and Fiscal Commission expenditure analysis has shown an improvement in service delivery through the implementation of the Reforms Inter-government Financing Arrangement.

Commission chief executive officer Hohora Suve said the arrangement had enabled the smooth flow of funds to the provinces and districts.

He said although funding in the form of functional grants had flowed, the question was whether service delivery was actually happening.

A three-day Momase regional workshop starting on Tuesday in Vanimo will be discussing the facility-based funding or bottom-up approach strategy to assess how basic service delivery was impacting rural communities.

Suve said the commission was looking into funding based on budgets of the facilities.

The commission is going down to front-line service delivery – service delivery at the facility level.

“The analogy is that we need to better understand what we don’t know or what is not apparent,” he said.

