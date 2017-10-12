Fish factory unattended as 2000 workers stay on strike

By JIMMY KALEBE

Disgruntled employees of Frabelle PNG Ltd (FPNGL) in Lae will extend their strike until Monday to demand feedback to their petition from headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

More than 2000 workers walked off their jobs on Monday, leaving all sections and departments in the fish factory unattended to demand a meaningful increase in their pay.

The employees want double time for weekend work and improved health conditions as well.

The workers had presented their petition to the company management.

Spokesperson Matthew Som said yesterday that the response they received from the management in Lae did not satisfy many employees.

He said they would continue to boycott work this week and return on Monday to get a feedback.

“If we get a positive feedback from the management in Manila regarding our two-point petition, then we will come back to work and if not, we will take another option to address the issue,” Som said.

Frabelle PNG Ltd management responded to their first point regarding Sunday work, agreeing to pay double time.

However, for a pay rise, human resource manager Andres Jun Mariano said they had a salary structure that employees were paid by.

