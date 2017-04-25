Fish trade discussed

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

MEMBERS of the World Trade Organisation from Pacific island countries are in Port Moresby to discuss global issues affecting the fishing industry.

WTO ambassador Mere Falemaka told The National that the workshop was to update members on the fisheries subsidies and negotiations taking place in Geneva.

She said they had to bring in trade and fisheries officials to discuss issues because many times, trade officials were not fully aware of the structures of the fisheries sector.

“The workshop is to ensure they are on the same pace as the fisheries resources as a major contributor to the economies of the member countries and the depletion of the resource by harmful fisheries subsidies will threaten their livelihoods and existence,” Falemaka said.

Falemaka said it was the first of the four workshops to be held in 2017 for WTO member countries to discuss the implementation of the existing agreements and prepare members to discuss the Doha development agenda issues negotiated in Geneva.

Its objective is to lower trade barriers around the world and facilitate increased global trade.

Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry Secretary John Andrias said such regional activities brought together countries to exchange views on matters of shared interests and importance.

“We are not initial demanders of the fisheries subsidies negotiations in WTO but this does not undermine the fact that fisheries is an important resource for PNG,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...