Fisheries Authority completes tuna plan

THE National Fisheries Authority has completed the tuna management plan and is taking stock of all sectors of fisheries.

Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming, pictured, told Parliament last week that the Government had plans and policies to develop the fishery industry.

Kavieng MP Ben Micah had questioned why the US$10 billion (K31.20 billion) revenue from tuna was invested elsewhere instead of developing the fishery industry in maritime provinces such as New Ireland.

“When will some of this revenue (US$10 billion) be put into to developing fishing industry? Are there any plans,” Zeming asked.

He told Micah the Government had a plan for Kavieng.

“In Kavieng, we want to do beche de mer,” he said.

“There is a plan for Kavieng, a plan for export policy we now have.

“Now we are taking stock on all sectors of fisheries.

“We are serious in doing business for fisheries as you can see in the management plan we have done.

“We now have five tuna canneries in operation, 18,000 workers, of which 12,000 plus are women.”

