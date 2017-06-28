Fisheries commits K500,000

By TONY PALME

THE National Fisheries Authority believes in partnerships with organisations to support fish farming in the Highlands.

Through its lending programme the authority sees coastal and inland fisheries development as the vehicle to alleviate poverty and generate income for people.

As part of moves to promote and develop inland fish farms, the authority has committed K500,000 towards the Mama Halivim Mama Association from Ialibu Pangia, Southern Highlands.

The authority’s industry development coordinator, Geoff Puri, said the funding will provide a loan facility for members of the association.

In 2007, the authority invested K15 million with the National Development Bank to help small-to-medium-size enterprises involved in local fishery businesses such as prawn trawling, fish fillets, and the sale of frozen and live lobster.

“NFA has also invested K5 million each with PNG Microfinance Ltd and PNG Micro Bank Ltd for micro businesses and individuals,” Puri said.

“These funding facility is necessary to mitigate the high risk posed in the fisheries sector due to the seasonal nature (of the industry). The banks are comfortable lending to the fisheries sector to further develop it.”

The funds will be released to Mama Halivim Mama as soon as a memorandum of agreement has been signed.

“The association has good plans for its women members which also take on board our programmes for SMEs in the fisheries sector,” Puri added.

Like this: Like Loading...