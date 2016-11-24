Fisheries donates vehicle to police

NATIONAL Fisheries Authority presented a new vehicle to Port Moresby police station as an appreciation for their support.

Speaking during the presentation in Port Moresby, NFA managing director John Kasu said that the authority had a memorandum of understanding with police force and the donation was one way of showing their appreciation for the support to the compliance unit in fisheries.

Kasu said their mandate was to develop fisheries in PNG and they had other fisheries and management plans in place, but at the same time there were other illegal activities which the police and the navy had a part in addressing.

“I would like to encourage us to work together in partnership with the limited resources that we have to be able to carry out the different functions we have in PNG,” Kasu said.

He said the vehicle was to assist officers to enforce law and order within the community in the surrounding area.

“We have got our office situated here and our residence in Kanudi and I request for your support in assisting our officers out there.”

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi commended Fisheries on behalf of the Police Department and the commissioner and promised to continue their support.

