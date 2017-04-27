Fishermen fined K2000 each for using dynamites at sea

A MAGISTRATE yesterday ordered four Central fishermen found guilty of illegal fishing to pay a K2000 fine each within 14 days or face imprisonment.

Waigani District Court magistrate Cosmas Bidar told Henry Vagi, Gaigo Joe, Sandy Henry and Dabu Alex, all from Tatana village, Central, to pay their respective fines within the given time or they would be jailed.

Failure to do so would result in them being jailed up to six months.

They were charged with one count each for fishing with dynamites which has been banned by the National Fisheries Authority.

Bidar told the four men that fishing was their only means of generating income and should not be stopped by anyone; however, using the wrong method to kill fish was a criminal offence.

“The method of fishing you used killed not only fish, it destroyed the beautiful reefs,” Bidar said.

Bidar told them that their K1000 bail would be forfeited to the State and they would have to pay only K1000 each by next Thursday.

The court heard that on Oct 1 last year, the defendants went fishing along the coast of Central and lit a dynamite and threw it into a school of fish.

