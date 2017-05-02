Fishermen rushed to sell beche-de-mer

Along the Fisherman Island towards the eastern Central coastline the poor fishermen are being ripped off by buyers when beche-de-mer is being bought after one boil.

This should not be allowed to happen.

The fishermen should be told that the product must be dried correctly for maximum value and not rush to earn fast money.

And in the process do not earn the true value of their labour.

National Fisheries Authority must carry out inspections and put a stop to this once and for all.

Va’a Laki Namanama, Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...