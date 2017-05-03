Fishing sustains livelihood, says student

FISHING activities are important in sustaining the livelihood of people in rural communities, according to World Tuna Day student debate team member Elias Bosco.

Bosco told The National that he was grateful for the opportunity to be in Port Moresby for the inaugural celebration. He represented Wasu Secondary School in Morobe with three fellow students.

Wasu Secondary won the debate in the final against the Notre Dame Secondary School students of Western Highlands yesterday.

He said Wasu Secondary was in the Kabwum district of Morobe.

He said they travelled by ship to Lae and then by plane to Port Moresby.

“We are thankful to the NFA (National Fisheries Authority) for getting us to be part of this. Our principal also arrived to witness us in the grand final against Notre Dame,” Bosco said.

“This World Tuna day is good because it celebrates one of the resources of Papua New Guinea.

“Fishing is also very important in our community back at home because personally it helps me get an income sometimes.

“It is also for food security because we are a coastal people and it is also a source of cultural identity.”

