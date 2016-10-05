Fishing for votes governor?

NCD Governor Powes Parkop and his fellow Port Moresby MP Justin Tkachenko made a bold announcement over a year ago how they would build a multi-million kina fish market, complete with offloading facilities, storage facilities, shops and so forth at Ela Beach. As the general election draws nearer, out he comes with another multi-million kina plan to develop Ela Beach as a tourism hub. The buai ban has been relaxed to an extent. People can expect further relaxation as the elections nears. He’ll probably end the year with another grand plan, perhaps a multi-million kina shopping centre in Moresby. You can fool some people some of the time but you can’t fool all the people all the time, Mr Parkop.

Moana Mira, Port Moresby