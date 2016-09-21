Fitzpatrick helps Lewas get tactical

By HUXLEY LOVAI

FORMER Australian international cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick, pictured, was in Port Moresby last week to help with the CPL Lewas training as they prepare for the women’s cricket World Cup qualifiers in Sir Lanka.

Fitzpatrick is no stranger to PNG, having been involved with the Pacific MMI Legends Big Bash last year.

She has since then kept in touch and assisted the Lewas in their preparations for tournaments such as the regional qualifiers in Samoa.

Fitzpatrick is attached with Cricket Australia as a development officer for the women’s game in Australia and this has also allowed her to provide the Lewas players and head coach Rodney Maha with much-needed technical assistance.

The natural flair and athleticism of the Lewas has always impressed Fitzpatrick and — according to the 48-year-old — all that is missing is the technical grounding of the players.

“The main focus is educating the players, how to contract a session for themselves, to work independently from the coach to make their game better,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Obviously the coach is here to facilitate and guide the skill development, but in a game like cricket having one coach to a squad of 14 players, you can’t focus on everybody,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It is important that the Lewas change the way that they approach each game.

“We’ve done a lot of tactical awareness sessions, in the course of a game there are situations where you must consistently put your opponents under pressure.

“This includes the condition of the wicket, and using the bowlers that are best suited to take advantage of it.”

