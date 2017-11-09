Five crimes logged, two arrests made

DEPUTY Police Commissioner, operations, Jim Andrews has revealed that only two arrests were made out of five crimes reported nationwide on Monday.

He said in a statement that the crimes included a murder, a rape and a grievous bodily harm case reported in the National Capital District, one murder case in Jiwaka and a fraud case in Northern.

“All other provinces reported nil major incidents,” Andrews said.

The fraud case involved allegations that former Northern administrator Sam Vegogo had misappropriated more than K168,000 of public money.

The matter was referred to the criminal investigation division for further investigations.

In the first of three incidents reported in NCD, a 32-year-old Central man was allegedly shot with a factory-made pistol at Touaguba Hill and left in a room where his wife later found his body.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Saturday.

The second incident was a grievous bodily harm case that happened at Tari Block, Hohola.

It was alleged that the suspect hit the victim with a big rock several times on the head, resulting in him falling unconscious.

In the third incident, it was reported that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man last year.

