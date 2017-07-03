Five held for allegedly tampering with ballot boxes

SECURITY forces detained five people for allegedly hijacking ballot boxes and tampering with them at the Bubia polling for Wampar Urban at Huon Gulf.

The suspects are from Chimbu, Ialibu and Jiwaka.

Community leaders and Huon Gulf polling officials assisted police and the army to apprehend the suspects.

Assistant returning officer Cliff Wembiong said a female suspect was at large.

Attempts on Saturday and Sunday to get comments from provincial police commander Augustine Wampe, rural patrol unit coordinator David Warap and Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Lae metropolitan commander Anthony Wagambie Jr told the media on Thursday that two students, who allegedly burnt ballot papers at University of Technology, were also detained.

Northern region assistant police commissioner Peter Guinness told The National that those responsible for burning the ballot papers at Unitech would be dealt with accordingly.

Wembiong said the Bubia incident involved polling team 83 presided by district education standard officer Sam Geseng.

Geseng was told to file a situation report.

