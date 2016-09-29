Five honoured with Pride of PNG awards

By SHARLYNE ERI

FIVE women have been honoured in the Pride of PNG awards for their services and achievements in their communities.

Their awards were presented by Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio last Thursday night at the Parliament Function room in Port Moresby.

It is the 10th consecutive year the City Pharmacy Limited Group had been organising the event.

The winners in the five categories were:

Enid Barlong Kantha (Bravery and Courage);

Mary Pakore Tore (Care and Compassion);

Ann Hilda (Community Spirit);

Sister Pauline Marie Kagl (Education/Role Model); and,

Stephani Paraide (Young Papua New Guinean).

They were selected from entries received by the committee via posts, emails and stories from around the country.

Chief executive officer of the CPL group of companies Ravi Singh said as a corporate citizen, they made a commitment to support and encourage such phenomenal women to continue to serve their communities.

The patron of the awards, Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio, presented the awards to the winners of the five categories.

Other guests included Lynda Babao O’Neill, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of businesses and non-government organisations.

Also present were past winners of the awards who were in Port Moresby for a one-day workshop held before the ceremony.