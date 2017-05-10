Five men convicted for transporting marijuana

FIVE men were convicted by the Lae District Court on Monday for attempting to take 13.5kg of marijuana out of Lae in March.

Manu Sangi, 25, from Angoram, in East Sepik, Sakail Aka, 29, from Huon Gulf, Morobe, Nick Yasaku, 20, from Maprik, East Sepik, Joe Komex, 30, from Mul-Baiyer in Western Highlands and James Onio, 29, from Kandrian, West New Britain, conspired to transport the drugs from Hunter to Airgris market for shipment.

They will be sentenced today.

Police files stated that on March 30, the five tried to transport two hand bags containing 18 packs of marijuana in a Nissan Navara double cab vehicle into Aigris market.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them and handed them to the Lae Drug Squad members who arrested and charged them.

Magistrate Pious Tapil said if police were not informed of the move, these dangerous drugs could have ended up somewhere and caused other problems.

Tapil said since their lawyer did not present enough evidence in their favour, the evidence he had was sufficient to convict them.

He asked them to provide supporting letters from prominent village or church leaders that would assist them in their plea for leniency during sentencing today.

They are in police custody awaiting sentencing.

In a separate case, a man was sentenced to five months for drug and homebrew abuse.

Police said Elijah Peter from Finschafen, Morobe, on March 3 at Bumayong had in his possession three packs of marijuana and a homebrew container.

