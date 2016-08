THIS is a SOS call. There is no report out yet on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of five people six months ago between Bogia care centre in Madang and Angoram in East Sepik. The three men and two women never reached their destination. It was alleged that the boat skipper diverted to shore and what happened then is a talking point among relatives. The Bogia and Angoram MPs might want to check this out. – Saddened, Angoram, East Sepik

