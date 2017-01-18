Five suspects surrender

By JAMES GUMUNO

FIVE murder suspects from a remote village in the Kagua/Erave district, Southern Highlands, have surrendered to police.

Police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papato described the surrender on Friday as “rare” because no murder suspect had surrendered to the police in the past.

Papato said due to bad road conditions and the rugged terrains, police could not go into these remote areas to arrest the suspects.

He said the five suspects from Husa village in Kagua surrendered after they allegedly shot and killed another man last Monday using a home-made gun.

He said they had been charged with willful murder and detained at Buiebi jail outside Mendi town.

“I want to commend Cr Mark Malu of Puti ward and Cr Napa Lubi of Apuka council ward in the Aiya local level government council area for their effort and cooperation which resulted in the surrender of the five suspects,” Papato said.

He said in the past, no murder suspect from the area had ever surrendered to the police.

He commended the two councilors for arranging for the suspects to surrender to police.

“I want to appeal to other councilors and their presidents in the Kagua/Erave district to do the same and help maintain law and order in their communities,” he said.

“Don’t just carry your title around and going after elected leaders and intending candidates and asking for money and other resources.”

Papato said as a leader in a community, it was their responsibility to lead by example.

He said there were many other suspects in the district and urged the community leaders to hand them over to the police like what Malu and Lubi did.

