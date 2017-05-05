Five women contest in Milne Bay

FIVE independent women candidates will contest seats at Milne Bay in the general elections.

Gillian Torie, for Milne Bay regional, is the only woman candidate for the regional seat while Maria Kebei Tomofa and Imelda Yabara Alotau are contesting the Open seat, with Dr Rona Nadile and Monalisa Lendia contesting the Samarai Murua seat. Altoger, there are 11 candidates for the regional seat, 25 for the Alotau Open, 16 for Esa’ala, 22 for Samarai Murua and 27 for Kiriwina Goodenough.

Reports from NBC Milne Bay say the province now has more brothers contesting than ever before.

In the regional seat, there are Neville brothers Peter and Timothy, with Rodney and John Bosco Togumagoma contesting the Kiriwina Goodenough seat, and Rex and Roderic Tetu challenging seating member Gordon Wesley for the Samarai Murua seat.

Maladina brothers Jimmy and Moses and their adopted brother Johnson Koyawaku are all contesting for Esa’ala.

In the case of the Edimani brothers, Eddie is contesting for the regional seat while Benjamin is vying for the Esa’ala Open.

Like this: Like Loading...