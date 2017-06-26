Five women’s leagues listed

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League has confirmed that the country currently has five only registered women’s competitions.

PNGRFL national development manager Toksy Nema said Port Moresby Rugby League, Moresby South, Mt Hagen, Lae and Kokopo leagues had met the full requirements of player’s registrations imposed by PNGRFL through their respective confederations.

He said the POM Suburban had a women’s competition but their players’ registrations and summaries were yet to be submitted.

