Fix Kona marekt in NIP

KONA market has been here in Kavieng for a very long time.

It’s a well-known market to every New Irelander and also people from other provinces.

It is situated right in the gateway into Kavieng town and has been here since the 1980s.

Even expatriates who own businesses in Kavieng come to this market.

To this date, not one bit of change has been done by the provincial government or whoever’s responsible in improving the looks of it.

It is like as if they don’t come around to kona market to buy stuff.

Come on! We›ve got mines, oil palms etc in NIP.

Yes, we’ve got lots of money. Let’s be creative with it.

Let’s get rid of these “ross kapa bet market” and put up some good shelter for our mothers, fathers, young men and women to sit down properly and sell their goods.

Whoever’s coming in the next government please do some changes to this market because the sellers pay taxes to our government and they deserve a better and good looking market.

By the way some of this APEC meetings will held in Kavieng and do we want them to see this “Ross kapa” market right in the gateway to our provincial capital?

And stop wasting our money on buying all this crap blue ward cars like someone has done.

Barata Tzek.one

Omo block

