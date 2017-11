I FEEL compelled to write when I see Bulolo district headquarters roads being of such low quality.

Bulolo Town deserves the best road system to be on par with other districts in the country.

I urge the chairman of Bulolo district development authority, who happens to be Bulolo MP Sam Basil, to seriously consider transforming this dusty road into one more fitting of such a town.

Daniel Nosoko

