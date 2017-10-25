Flames down 2K Tigers

Flames’ key players, still riding on the recent success of Melanesian Cup, demolished 2K Tigers 108-89 in an entertaining exhibition basketball match at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Center last Sunday.

2K brought in replacement players Marlon Gomez and Jimmy Brown from the Philippines for injured Jerick Nacpil and Ed Rivera plus the Lising brothers.

The Tigers started strong with a quick basket off a bullet pass from towering 210 Brown to Gomez underneath the basket.

Flames’ Moses Lune countered with three field goals to close-in as the first quarter ended with 22-19, with the Tigers in front.

Flames skipper Charles Parapa took charge in the second quarter scoring 10 points of his total 20 on this quarter alone. He picked up good support from youngster Conillus Muri as they outscored 2K Tigers 29 -13. The Tigers shooting guard Raymond Binuya combined with Karlo Pangilinan to keep them afloat. The score was 48-35 at half-time.

Flames stepped on the gas in the third quarter and applied relentless defensive pressure as the Tigers players’ stamina wound down, and pushed the lead as high as 24 points, 81-57, courtesy of Muri brothers, Apia and Purari.

Tigers captain Eldon Agapito pumped in 12 points in the last quarter but that was not enough to recoup lost ground.

Flames ended the game with a spectacular alley opp reverse dunk from Apiah Muri to the delight of the big crowd who witnessed the game.

Flames coach Moi Muri summed up the team’s success stating that it was a good feeling going through the year undefeated including PMBL season.

Despite trailing by 22-19 in the opening quarter, Muri said he know his boys would run the opposition down.

He gave credit to his son, Apia for leading the team stating that he was an exciting player to watch when he combined with his brother Purari and his teammates.

Tigers coach Bing Barredo gave credit to Flames for their impressive 19 points victory win in the exhibition match.

“We did not play as expected but credit must go to Flames who came out firing in all cylinders to set alight the house,” he said.

PMBL also awarded trophies to: The MVP for the finals and exhibition game, Apia Muri; youngest player — Conillus Muri; most improved player — Francis Dobunaba, the sportsmanship award went to Mark Anthony Palisoc.

PMBL thanked 2K Medical Centre for the tremendous support they gave basketball in 2017 and stepping in as the major sponsor for PMBL 2017 and coming up with the 2K Tigers versus the PMBL champion team exhibition game.

Southern Flames 108 (A Muri 27, Lune 22, P Muri 20, Parapa 20, C Muri 6, O Muri 5, Mathew 5, Horo 2, Elavo 1); 2K Tigers 89 (Binuya 24, Agapito 18, Gomez 17, Pangilinan 14, C Lising 10, Brown 6).

