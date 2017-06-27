Flames back on top of PMBL

the Southern Flames are back at the top of the competition ladder in the PNG Men’s Basketball League after beating Emperador 87-85 last Sunday at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

The Flames took the first quarter 31-21 but Emperad outscored the regining champions 25-20 in the second quarter to trail 51-46 at half time.

Emperador hung tough in the third quarter trading baskets to edge the 18 baskets to 17.

The third quarter score was 69-63 to the Flames. Emperador looked to finish the game with a strong final quarter as Flames lost two men Purari Muri and Charles Parapa.

Emperador centre Joe Elavo lifted the final frame scoring 10 of his 23 points there.

Sensing defeat Flames coach Moi Muri dispatched Obert Muri who stepped up big time in the point guard position with a highlight no-look pass to Apiah Muri who came from the blind side for a dunk.

In the dying seconds with the score tied at 85-85, Emperador had possession but turn it over and in the ensuing transition, Flames shooting guard Gabriel Elavo was sent to the free throw line and made the two winning baskets.

Meanwhile, Tamaraws beat Saints 97-85 to register their third straight win and improve their record to 3-2. In other PMBL related news, the league announced its training squad for the upcoming All-Stars Basketball championships.

The championships will be from July 2-8 at the Taurama Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

The team: Apiah Muri, Purari Muri, Moses Lune, Dia Muri, Charlie Parapa, Gabriel Elavo (Flames), Robert Kave, Emanuel Parapa, Greg Travertz, (Tamarraws), Francis Dobunaba, Michael Henry, Gerry Suve, Joe Elavo, Daniel Kone, Willie Tete (Emperado),Tony Haro, James Ipassi, Augustine Kaupa, Sibona Kala,Donald Kala, Mika Loko (Saints), Roderick Gairo, Elwyn Salesi, Ivano Ivano, Paiwa Baldwin, Civan Koiri (Chariots)

