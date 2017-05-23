Flames burn off 2K Medical

KSS Southern Flames blazed past 2K Medical 93-79 in an intense, physical game in the PNG Men’s Basketball League at Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre last Sunday.

The 14-point loss was a tough introduction for the Filipino-dominated team into PNG’s version of National Basketball League (NBL).

The defending champions, Flames, wasted no time at the start of the buzzer, using press defence and upbeat tempo basketball to lead 23-18 in the first quarter.

2K Medical bounced back in the second frame but every time they came close, Flames had a response ready .

The score was 50-38 at half-time break.

The Moi Muri-coached team continued to attack the rim in the third-quarter, pulling away with 17 points to lead 74-57.

Frustration crept into the 2K Medical ranks due to seemingly bad calls from the referees.

Flames paraded their junior roster in the fourth and final quarter to finish off the game with the 93-79 score line.

Gabriel Elavo top-scored for Flames with 23 points, including four three-pointers.

He was followed by Apia Muri with 21 points, who dazzled the crowd with his slam dunks, while sweet-shooting forward Jeric Nacpil top-scored for the medics with 22 points.

In the second game of the night, Emperador continued their winning form to beat Chariots 77-56.

Chariots started the game on a strong footing to lead 16-14 in the first-quarter.

Then in the second-quarter, Emperador stepped on the gas with Daniel Kone, Gerry Holmes, Floyd Dedicatoria and Chuck Dalanon combining efforts to shut down Chariots.

The score was 42-22 at the break.

Emperador never looked back while the Chariots’ coaching team went searching for answers.

Floyd Dedicatoria tallied 18 points, supported by Chuck Dalanon with 15 while the Chariots leading scorer was Elwyn Salesi with 13 points and Roderick Gairo collected nine.

In the opening match, Saints proved too good for West Jokers, beating them 64-53.

Emperador and Saints currently top the ladder with six points each, with the former leading on better goal difference.

