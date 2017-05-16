Flames burnt Tamarraws in grand final replay

CHAMPIONS Southern Flames stamped their authority in a replay of last year’s grand final when they beat Moni Plus Tamarraws 105-82 in game two of the PNG Premier Men’s Basketball League competition on Sunday.

Tamaraws were more determined to get back on the winning wagon after going down in a nailbiting finish in the opening match against Emparado last weekend but to no avail as Flames burnt out the Buffalos in the third and final quarter.

The first and second quarters were evenly contested as Tamaraws, with their two Filipino imports, Shaien Henry and big forward Mikie Montes, were equal to the task while young Emmanuel Parapa shot in vital points to trail Flames 20-22 in the first quarter.

Flames led 47-41 at half time and extended the lead through some entertaining show by the Muri brothers – new recruit Dia, Apia and Purari.

It was all stamina and endurance work in the third quarter as Flames overpowered Tamaraws to run away with a 72-67 lead and finally winning with 105-82.

