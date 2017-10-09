Flames take 1-0 lead in finals series

PAPUA New Guinea Men’s Basketball League defending champions Kutubu Security Services Flames took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three final series against Tamaraws with a 90-70 win yesterday afternoon.

Flames veteran Charles Parapa top scored with 29 points followed by Moses Lune (15) while Muri brothers Apia and Obert cranked out 14 points each in a winning effort.

Tamaraws three-point specialist Orlando Daroya led his side with 23 points followed by fellow Filipinos March Palisco and Rodel Vergara who banked 7 points each.

The was equally contested with both teams scoring 18 points a piece to see them out to a 34-30 lead at halftime.

Flames coach Moi Muri was happy with the result saying despite the slow start his side kept

He said his team paced themselves well and picked up the momentum when they needed to and defended competently against a talented Tamaraws outfit.

“We are looking to finish the finals on Tuesday night and win the premiership,” Muri said.

Muri said he thought the Tamaraws were good in spots but he was confident his side could wrap up the series in game two tomorrow.

Game two starts at 6.30pm at the Taurama Aquatic Centre and Indoor Complex.

