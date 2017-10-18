Flames wish PNG well as they prepare for ICC World Cup qualifier

By HENRY MORABANG

THE Kutubu Security Services (KSS) Flames were the first sporting team or club to wish Hebou PNG Barramundis well as they prepare for their ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier (CWCQ) 2018.

The four-time PMBL champions coached by Moi Muri and captained Charles Parapa took time off their training to wish the cricketers all the best in their World Cup campaign.

The Flames, who went through the semi-professional basketball league undefeated, including their three-match tour of the Solomon Islands, will now meet 2K Tigers in an exhibition match on Sunday.

Flanked by coach Muri, assistant coach Vonnie Kapi Natto said cricket had done well so far in flying the PNG flag on the world stage and Flames greatly appreciated their recent victory over Scotland at Amini Park early this month.

“Cricket and Australian Rules Football (AFL) are signing examples of well-managed and administered sports in the country who also have good youth programmes,” Kapi Natto said.

The Hebou-sponsored team will meet Netherlands in the World Cup qualifier in Dubai in December.

With one round to go in the ICC World Cricket League Championship, Netherlands and the Barramundis advanced to the ICC World Cup qualifier 2018, after Hong Kong defeated Nepal in the final series of round six matches.

The Barramundis drew their WCLC round 6 fixture against Scotland in Port Moresby earlier this month 1-1.

In the first match Scotland defeated the Barramundis by 101 runs before the home team bounced back to win the second match by five wickets.

After round 6, Netherlands leads the standings on 18 points while PNG are on second with 16 points.

