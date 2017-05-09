Fleeing from a volcano

A man from the Manam Island in Madang arriving at Mandi Beach in Bogia district last Saturday following the evacuation of the villagers because of the volcanic eruption (inset).

A team of European Union officials led by ambassador and European Union head of delegation to PNG Ioannis Giokrakis-Argyropoulos was on a fact-finding mission to Bogia when they saw the evacuees arriving from the volcano-affected island.

By last count, 887 people had left the island as lava continued to flow from the volcano after it erupted last month.

– Picture courtesy of KEVIN DAYONGA

Like this: Like Loading...