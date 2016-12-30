Fleming: Firms weather changes

BY GEDION TIMOTHY

BANK of South Pacific Group chief executive officer Robin Fleming says despite the challenging economic conditions, most businesses were able to respond and adapt to the changing conditions.

Fleming told The National yesterday that BSP’s market in Papua New Guinea remained positive although not as buoyant as during PNG LNG construction.

He reported an “improved performance of BSP during 2016”.

“BSP released its results for the nine months to September 2016 to the market in early November at which time we reported a net profit after tax (pre-audit) of K466.6 million – a 16 percent increase on the September 2015 results,” he said.

“PNG, Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu have contributed to the improved performance of BSP during 2016.

“And it was pleasing to note that the BSP Finance operations have also reported positive results this year.

“The addition of Vanuatu in early July 2016 was an important milestone for BSP during the year. Staff and customers have embraced BSP in Vanuatu which is in no small part due to the management and team there led by Stuart Beren.”

He said PNG remained BSP’s major market where economic conditions had been somewhat more challenging compared to recent years.

“PNG has now had over 14 years of uninterrupted GDP (gross domestic product) growth which is in itself an achievement for an emerging market economy,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...