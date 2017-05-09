Flies beat Panthers in capital league

BY MELLTON PAIS

DEFENDING champions Hohola Flies quashed all hopes for Paga Panthers to restore some lost pride with a 10-4 win in the Port Moresby Rugby League competition at National Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Panthers and Flies had not played each other in the first round and last Saturday’s encounter was a fascinating affair.

The premiers’ first four-pointer was through centre Frank Tole which hooker Jezreel Roy easily converted for the extras, the second in the second-half was by Philemon Andrew.

The Panthers replied with a solo try through Jaybee Dom in the first-half and remained luckless throughout the balance of the match to the final whistle.

Richard Wagambie’s Panthers has always been the frontline team in terms of performance but have dropped in form because their missed two games while they were in Lae to take part in the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup grand final.

