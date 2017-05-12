Flies wary of Tarangau in city comp

By MELTON PAIS

PORT Moresby Rugby League premiers Hohola Flies are wary of what MRDC Super 9s champions Tarangau are capable of unleashing at them when the sides meet tomorrow at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

However, unless Tarangau give their best defensively in the round nine fixture, they can be run over by Michael John Eka’s men. The boys from Bomana and 9-Mile have gone down 4-0 to Butterflies in an earlier encounter but the job at hand this weekend is even harder as they will try to beat Flies, who are on 13 points.

The Flies will try to maintain their clean slate of seven straight wins and one draw.

In tomorrow’s main game, Souths should give Black Swan International Royals a tough challenge.

